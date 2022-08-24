Watch Now
It's move-in day at Marquette University!

This, as Americans await President Biden's plan on student loan forgiveness
President Biden is expected to make an announcement about his plans for federal student loan cancellation this week.
Marquette University
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 24, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's move-in day at Marquette University. Thousands of first-year and transfer students begin arriving on campus, walking the stairs and filling elevators with bedding and lamps.

Move-in began at 8 a.m. Students will be moving into 9 residence halls across campus.

Drivers should know there will be street closures between wells and Wisconsin Street.

All this, as Americans across the country await President Biden's plan on student loan forgiveness.

President Biden is expected to slash up to 10,000 dollars in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than 125,000 a year.

