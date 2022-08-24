MILWAUKEE — It's move-in day at Marquette University. Thousands of first-year and transfer students begin arriving on campus, walking the stairs and filling elevators with bedding and lamps.

Move-in began at 8 a.m. Students will be moving into 9 residence halls across campus.

Drivers should know there will be street closures between wells and Wisconsin Street.

All this, as Americans across the country await President Biden's plan on student loan forgiveness.

President Biden is expected to slash up to 10,000 dollars in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than 125,000 a year.

