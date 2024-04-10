'It's like a piece of me is gone': Grandmother mourns life of 6-year-old lost in fire

MILWAUKEE — New information from investigators gives a look into the moments leading up to an apartment fire that killed a six-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Rashaan Wilson was pulled from flames that tore through a building near 36th and Rohr on April 2 and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

An investigation report from the Medical Examiner’s office says the unit that was on fire belonged to Wilson’s uncle who was supposed to be watching the six-year-old and other children who were there.

Wilson’s family confirmed to TMJ4 that the child did not live in the home.

According to the investigation, the man fell asleep with the stove on as a source of heat when the children reportedly started the fire by throwing garbage on the stove.

The uncle woke up and fled the home with all the children except Wilson who was in the attic. The report says the man tried to get the six-year-old but was stopped by the flames.

It wasn't until firefighters arrived that the child was rescued from the home.

TMJ4 spoke with Wilson’s grandmother, Bernice Julkes, who says she still has questions for investigators.

“Why is a six-year-old in the attic by himself, unattended? It doesn't make sense,” said Julkes. “It’s a hard pill to swallow, it’s hard. It’s hard like a piece of me is gone.“

His loved ones tell TMJ4 they are still looking for answers and accountability for the child’s death.

“Everyone is really hurt and it's unfair. It's unfair,“ Julkes told TMJ4.

According to court documents, the uncle was arrested the night of the fire for having two outstanding warrants for his arrest in previous cases.

He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and bail-jumping on April 3, but as of now, the man hasn't been charged with any crime relating to the fire.

