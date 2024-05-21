'It's kind of unbelievable': Family and friends cheer on Campbellsport track star at regional meet

KIEL, Wi — The Kiel High School track was buzzing on a rainy Monday evening. The stands were filled with fans watching the D2 Regional track meet.

Campbellsport High School senior, Josh Onwunili completely dominated the 100-meter dash prelim and final.

TMJ4 News Josh Onwunili.

"The amount of joy you can see is just amazing,” Josh’s sister, Hannah Onwunili said.

Hannah was one of the many fans cheering him on.

"I haven't seen him compete ever honestly. So it’s really exciting to finally see him in his element basically,” Hannah said.

TMJ4 News Josh and his sister Hannah Onwunili! She said her brother is “her number one role model and best friend.”

The WIAA originally ruled Josh ineligible because his parents live in Ghana working as missionaries. That decision was overturned last Friday.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Hannah how she felt when she learned her brother was able to compete. Hannah said, “Oh my goodness, I was just like yes. Like so excited for him. I knew this is what he’s been hoping for."

After getting over that hurdle, Hannah and her mom who are back from Ghana get to watch Josh run times that flirt with the state record.

"We would always be like okay we get it your fast. But now actually seeing him at a competitive level and push himself is really cool,” Hannah explained.

Josh's strength on and off the track is something his loved ones admire.

"It's kind of unbelievable,” Josh’s childhood babysitter, Molly Portman said.

She said his story has touched a lot of people, including herself.

"I wouldn't say number one fan. He's got a lot of number-one fans,” Portman said.

Josh's fans will get to cheer him on this Thursday at sectionals. Josh qualified for the 100- and 200-meter dash. His 4x100-meter relay team will compete as well.

