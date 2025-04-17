'It's just terrible': Neighbor shocked by rash of brass vase thefts from Greenfield cemetery

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Missing memories at gravestones. It's the reality for one cemetery off of 27th and Howard in Greenfield.

TMJ4 first learned about this story from a search warrant filed by Greenfield Police. In the warrant, it details thieves stealing brass vases from Arlington Park Cemetery.

"It's just unbelievable that somebody would stoop that low to do something like that. I just can't get over it," Carrie Kollatz said.

Kollatz lives near Arlington Park. Her and her husband visit there often.

"This is really surprising. I have never seen anybody suspicious here," she added.

The cemetery's manager wouldn't go on camera, but told us the family of buried loved ones told them about the missing vases. So, they called Greenfield Police.

In a search warrant, the cemetery manager told Greenfield detectives at least 40 brass vases have been stolen from headstones in the past six months.

Since then, detectives said they've been calling local scrap yards and have found at least one place that's reported a person trying to sell these types of brass vases.

"It's just terrible," Kollatz said. "It's just terrible that somebody could want money that much that they're stealing from the dead."

According to the warrant, that person who tried to sell the vases was arrested and then released. Police said charges are pending.

"It's just really sad because some of those vases and things that you would leave are expensive, and you want to have a memory of yourself there with them, and then somebody's taking that away," Kollatz explained.

Greenfield Police wouldn't talk on camera Wednesday, and said the investigation is ongoing.

