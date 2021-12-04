'It’s just a blessing': Wisconsin Lutheran athlete back in the game after collapsing on basketball court

MILWAUKEE — Nearly one year after collapsing on the basketball court, Wisconsin Lutheran High School basketball player Jordan Glenn is back in the game.

“God has a plan for everyone and we just need to be patient,” Glenn said.

It is back to work for Glenn, who sat with me moments before taking the court once again.

Friday, he was back in the game for the annual non-conference Viking Classic game at Wisconisn Lutheran College.

Eleven months ago, he nearly lost his life after collapsing due to heart complications. Nurses in attendance at the game rushed to the court to save him.

"It’s just a blessing,” Glenn said.

A week prior, he scored 20 points in an emotional return to the game. He says each time he checks in, now means so much more.

“It changed my perspective about basketball. I really don’t care about wins and losses anymore. I’m just glad to be playing the game again,” Glenn said.

The gratitude for life is also shared by his mother Carlissa, who sat bedside during those uncertain times.

“It’s a blessing to be here and I’m just going to enjoy every moment,” she said.

Glenn’s coach, Ryan Walz, says this 11-month journey back is inspiring to players, coaches, and the student body overall.

“It was something that wasn’t really surprising to us, the way he was able to handle it. And showing great leadership,” Walz said.

Glenn’s story is inspiring some of the game's best, who helped him out with a little favor for homecoming: the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Me and my teammates heard about your story and it's been a true inspiration for us. Best of luck on your recovery. Before I go, Kayla has a question for you,” said Bucks player Pat Connaughton in a recorded message.

Connaughton helped Glenn’s friend Kayla Wigley set up a homecoming date this semester.

“After what he went through this year, I wanted to do something special for him, and he loves basketball so much,” said Wigley.

Glenn thanks his faith for being able to play ball again, and he is also grateful to continue to have an opportunity to make a positive impact both on and off the court.

