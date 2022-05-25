'It's Griller Time': Miller Lite releases beer-infused charcoal

MILWAUKEE — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, Miller Lite is gearing up for summer with a brand new product: Beercoal.

Beercoal is Miller Lite's first-ever beer-infused charcoal. The company said Beercoal is easy to use, and when burned, it releases the taste of Miller Lite into whatever you're grilling.

"Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers, which means plenty of Miller Time," said Anne Pando, director of marketing for Miller Lite. "Summer is also beer season, and as a light beer known for great taste, it only made sense to pair Miller Lite with the distinct and beloved flavor grilling offers. We see Miller Lite Beercoal as the perfect way to kick-off a season-long celebration of beer, grilling and hanging out with friends and family."

According to the company, to make the Beercoal, Miller Lite is reduced down into a concentrated form which then coats Miller Lite Beercoal with the taste of the beer.

Beercoal will be available beginning May 24, while supplies last. Miller Lite said it will offer periodic online product drops through May 27.

The infused charcoal comes in 4-pound packs and is for use in standard charcoal grills.

To purchase Beercoal when the next round of products drops, click here.

