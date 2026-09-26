'It's been challenging': Families welcome home Wisconsin National Guard troops after 10-month deployment

APPLETON, Wis. — Families lined up with signs and smiles Friday to welcome 76 troops home, reuniting after months apart that included missed birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday moments.

Wisconsin National Guard soldiers from the First Battalion 1-21st Field Artillery Regiment and the 108th Forward Support Company returned home to Appleton Friday after a 10-month deployment serving U.S. Central Command in the Middle East.

Watch Charles Benson's report in the video player below:

Families welcome home Wisconsin National Guard troops after 10-month deployment

Jeffrey Mitchell was among those waiting, eager to see his youngest son, Jr., who turns 24 in a couple of weeks.

"The camaraderie —cause we're usually doing things together. We do basketball stuff together, we do football; we just watch sports together. It's just we're attached at the hip. They say it's my mini-me — we're both in denial," Mitchell said.

First Sergeant Shawn Seibold's family arrived with signs and smiles to welcome him home. His daughter, Brynn Seibold, struggled to put the moment into words.

"I can't even explain it. It's just such a weird feeling. It's because he's been gone for so long," Brynn said.

Her mother, Carrie Seibold, echoed that sentiment.

"It doesn't feel real yet," Carrie said.

Carrie said the months without her husband were a test of resilience for the whole family.

"It's been challenging. Coming from relying on Dad a lot at home, now it became on me, and thankfully we have close family. And they helped out a lot —and yeah, the kids help out," Carrie Seibold said.

Shawn has served with the Guard for more than 20 years, but this was his longest stretch away from his family.

"Just the emotions come pouring out, as much as all of us are solid rocks when we're doing our jobs in the military. Man, it breaks you when you see your family again for the first time in 10 months," Shawn said.

The Kewaunee native is a VA nurse and a varsity football coach at his alma mater. He wasted no time planning his first night back.

"I'm a varsity football coach — coached defensive line for the Kewaunee Storm, and we have a game tonight. I'm going to be on the sidelines helping, helping that team out," Shawn said.

When asked about getting back to life in Kewaunee, Shawn summed it up simply.

"Life in Kewaunee, football, God, country and football," Shawn said.

180 additional Wisconsin National Guard troops are still on assignment and are expected to return home in a couple of weeks, just in time for the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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