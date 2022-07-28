MILWAUKEE — A pilot plan to convert Red Arrow Park’s ice-skating rink into a temporary roller-skating rink now has to wait after county executive David Crowley vetoed the $175,000 plan pilot Wednesday afternoon.

Just above Red Arrow Park, partners Terrence Clarke and Ellen Fine were enjoying the afternoon skating together.

The couple, for the past seven years, has spear-headed efforts to utilize the park’s out-of-season ice skating rink for roller skating.

“It’s a tease. It’s a big tease. It’s a smooth surface. It’s big enough to fit a lot of skaters on. It’s just a big tease,” Clarke said.

This year, the effort to get roller skaters got as close as it’s ever been to success.

Milwaukee County Supervisors voted to approve funding for the pilot program to convert the rink for roller skaters.

Wednesday, County Executive David Crowley vetoed the proposal, citing financial constraints. However, in a letter to the commissioners, he said he agrees with the general principle of the effort and would prefer to see it in next year’s budget conversation.

The push aims to bring a low-cost, family-friendly activity into the heart of downtown.

County Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson offered this statement:

“Roller skating at Red Arrow Park would provide a low-cost, family-friendly activity downtown that pushes us toward our vision of achieving racial and health equity. The administration is asking the County Board to approve over $3 million for bonuses and $50,000 for staff travel this Thursday. As we seek balanced use of taxpayer dollars, I stand with investing up to $175,000 in public services that the community is asking us to provide—a reimagined county service that will bring our community together and raise much needed revenue down the line. I am heartened by the community’s engagement on this issue and plan to continue doing everything in my power to make roller skating in Red Arrow Park a reality.”

An online petition was created by Clarke and Fine. It has amassed more than 500 signatures.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip