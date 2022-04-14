'It’s a day to be proud': Milwaukee pride on full display on 414 Day

MILWAUKEE — Thursday, also known as 414 Day, was a citywide celebration of all things Milwaukee.

Inside American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers held an on-site vendors market for local businesses to get more exposure.

From the early morning all the way into the night, Milwaukee pride was on full display.

From the local music, vendors, and who could miss the giant 414 flag outside city hall. On this 414 Day, the city celebrates.

“Just being born and raised in Milwaukee, it’s a chance where you really can be out and support everybody and really see a lot of the great things going on in the city,” said Milwaukee native Tommy Ludan.

A day party at Indeed Brewing saw a full house. Experience Milwaukee, a local podcast hosted the event with a full house.

Online dozens of local businesses offered 414-related deals to celebrate the big day.

The Milwaukee Brewers invited fans into American Family Field in its home opener. Many of the tickets sold went for... you guessed it... $4.14.

“I love it. I say Milwaukee’s like a second home to me,” Jamie Prey said.

“414 Day, it’s a day to be proud of what we come from and what makes us, us,” Shawn Vosman said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip