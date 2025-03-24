'It will be devastating': As dozens of veterans face homelessness, local organizations search for alternatives

MILWAUKEE — Shan Owens, a military veteran and Milwaukee native, has dedicated his life to serving his country and his community.

Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including recognition from the American Legion in Chicago, Milwaukee's War Memorial and VA Hospital, and letters from state senators for his contributions to veterans’ advocacy.

Despite these honors, Owens identifies his most significant achievement as raising his two daughters as a single father.

Since 2012, the three have found stability through Operation Turning Point, a program designed to assist disabled veterans.

“[My daughters] were 5 and 1 at the time, but now they're 16 and 11,” he said.

“Did your security in housing allow you to give back to the community?” TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked.

"100 percent. 100 percent," Owens affirmed. "Without that, I don't know where me and my daughters would be."

This year, federal funding for Operation Turning Point was cut, meaning Owens and 21 other veterans residing in the program must find new housing by the end of April.

“One of the frustrating things is there are nine available units at Veterans Manor, the building next door [to our office], but they are all awaiting the City of Milwaukee to inspect them,” Gregory Fritsch, president of the Center for Veterans Issues, said. “They’re available, they’re vacant, but they’re uninspected.”

Fritsch and his team are working diligently to secure housing for the veterans, highlighting the critical need for the inspections to proceed.

The city’s housing authority, which oversees those inspections, responded to Mackar's inquiries, stating they are unaware of requests for inspections at the property and are in touch with management.

The ongoing confusion about these potential housing units leaves many vets, including Owens, uncertain about their futures.

“It’s devastating; it will be devastating,” Owens said, expressing his concern.

As the deadline approaches, Owens and his fellow veterans are calling on the community they have served to help address this housing crisis.

“I would like for the city officials, or whoever, to make this a priority emergency issue. Veterans and veterans' issues should be paramount,” he stated.

