FOX POINT, Wis. — Powerful overnight storms uprooted trees and scattered debris across several North Shore communities, leaving homeowners shocked by damage they discovered Friday morning.

Cleanup crews spent much of the day on North Beach Drive in Fox Point, where several large trees were uprooted and toppled into residential yards.

TMJ4 News Cleanup crews spent much of the day on North Beach Drive in Fox Point, where several large trees were uprooted and toppled into residential yards.

Residents said the damage came as a surprise.

"Last night was not bad. I heard the hail. I didn't even get out of bed," homeowner Sally Kadrich said. "There were two other people in the house that never woke up."

TMJ4 News Sally Kadrich had several trees uprooted in her yard Friday morning

Kadrich said her husband discovered the destruction Friday morning.

"My husband got up and saw all of this damage. It was very shocking," she said.

Several large trees fell across Kadrich's property, including one that landed near her home and another that narrowly missed her husband's truck.

WATCH: 'It was very shocking' Fox Point residents wake up to toppled decades-old trees after overnight storms

'It was very shocking' Fox Point residents wake up to toppled decades-old trees after overnight storms

"That tree behind me could've hit the house for sure," Kadrich said. "There's trees on the front on the driveway that are inches from my husband's truck. We were very blessed in that respect."

Kadrich said many of the damaged trees were between 50 and 100 years old. One century-old tree the family chose to preserve after purchasing the home two years ago was heavily damaged.

TMJ4 News This is a before picture of one of the 100-year-old trees Sally Kadrich tried to preserve

"It was so unique. It was very beautiful and very different that we're like, 'No, we're not taking it down,'" Kadrich said. "So we didn't take it down. We preserved it."

The most significant damage appeared to be concentrated on Kadrich's property and a neighboring vacant lot, though other homeowners in the area also reported toppled trees and storm damage.

In nearby Bayside, broken tree limbs remained hanging from trees and branches were scattered across yards Friday.

The storm also damaged a tree that had been long preserved at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, where a large tree split down the middle.

Despite the losses, Kadrich said she was grateful the storm did not cause more extensive damage.

"As sad as I am about my large tree, I feel very blessed that our other property has not been damaged," she said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error