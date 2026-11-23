An Oconomowoc family says their irreplaceable home videos vanished after being shipped for digitization. UPS says its records point to a delivery. Legacybox says the package never entered its possession. After the Lestina family asked TMJ4 for help, Andrea Albers spent weeks tracing what happened in between.

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‘It was my ultimate fear’: Oconomowoc family searches for missing wedding and childhood videos

Kim and Craig Lestina said they wanted to preserve decades of family memories before those memories were lost to time.

Instead, the box containing them disappeared.

Inside were the couple’s wedding videos, photos, footage of their sons growing up, and videos of loved ones who have since died.

“It was my ultimate fear,” Kim said. “It was the reason why I hadn't mailed them in earlier because I didn't want to lose those memories.”

Kim said her father passed seven weeks after she and Craig were married, before he had the opportunity to meet their children. Some of the tapes offered their sons a chance to see a grandfather they never knew.

The Lestinas sent the tapes to Legacybox, a Tennessee company that converts videotapes, film, photos, and other older media into digital formats.

Kim says she followed the company's instructions, including using the pre-printed return mailing label Legacybox provided.

Then she waited.

By early May, she still had not received her digitized memories back.

“Beginning of May I reached out and said, ‘Hey, can I have an update?’” Kim recalled. “And that's when I learned, ‘Oh, we never received them.’”

UPS records point to a delivery

The Lestinas eventually contacted TMJ4 after months of trying to determine what had happened to the package.

Andrea Albers spent weeks reviewing their records and correspondence and going back and forth with both Legacybox and UPS.

UPS told TMJ4 its records associated the package with a March 3 delivery at 515 Holtzclaw Avenue in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In its final statement to TMJ4, UPS said:

“We understand the customer's concern, given the personal meaning of the package contents. Based on our records and investigations, we believe the package was delivered. Should new information become available, we will pursue it.”

Legacybox reaches a different conclusion.

The company says an extensive review of its video footage, receiving records, tracking procedures, and deliveries found no evidence that the Lestinas’ package ever entered its possession.

After reviewing months of correspondence between the Lestinas and Legacybox, another detail emerged.

Legacybox had moved its production operation from 515 N. Holtzclaw Avenue to 501 Cumberland Street, across the street, before the Lestinas’ package was shipped.

Legacybox says the move did not play a role in the disappearance.

A spokesperson told TMJ4 that Legacybox maintained both addresses for a year during the transition and that UPS, which delivers a high volume of packages to the company, knew about the move.

Legacybox also told TMJ4 it has no record of UPS delivering packages to its old location after the move was completed.

UPS, however, previously told TMJ4 its records pointed to the Lestinas’ shipment being delivered at the Holtzclaw address.

Neither company's records have ultimately revealed where the box is now.

The family was initially told: ‘It was received by us’

Correspondence also shows the family's understanding of what happened changed as Legacybox investigated.

In May, one Legacybox customer service representative wrote to Kim:

“I checked the tracking information for your order and can confirm that it was received by us.” But the following day, Legacybox told Kim that while UPS showed the shipment as delivered, its facility had not received the package.

The company refunded the Lestinas' order in full.

Legacybox also told TMJ4 that it offers optional shipping protection, which customers must opt out of, that can provide up to $1,000 in protection. The company says the Lestinas opted out of that coverage.

But for Craig, this was never about getting their money back.

“At this point, it's not about the money,” he said. “We would pay triple to get our videos back.”

He said one of the hardest parts has been hearing their sons ask to see family memories that were on those tapes.

Legacybox told TMJ4 it processes more than 9,000 incoming and outgoing shipments each week and has invested millions of dollars in its receiving operation.

The company says incoming shipments are documented and the contents of individual packages cataloged. Legacybox also says it creates a cloud backup of every order it processes, regardless of whether a customer purchases cloud storage.

A spokesperson described incidents involving customer materials as “exceptionally rare” and said that with the company's current systems, the likelihood of losing a package that Legacybox has actually received is “negligible.”

In the Lestinas' case, Legacybox maintains those systems contain no evidence the family's box ever entered its possession.

So the two companies' investigations end at the same unresolved gap: UPS believes the package was delivered. Legacybox says it never received it.

The wedding videos, childhood footage and family photos remain unaccounted for.

What consumers can do before mailing irreplaceable memories

The Lestinas’ experience highlights an important distinction for anyone sending one-of-a-kind photos, tapes or film through the mail: A carrier's delivery record and a company's internal intake record are not necessarily the same thing.

Before sending irreplaceable originals to a digitization company:

Ask what happens after delivery. Find out how and when a package is individually logged into the company's system after the carrier drops it off.

Ask when you'll receive confirmation. Determine whether you'll be notified when the package is merely delivered or when your individual items have actually been inventoried.

Document everything inside. Take photos or video of the tapes, photographs and other materials you're putting in the box.

Photograph the box and shipping label. That can provide a record of the exact destination address and tracking number.

Keep your shipping receipt and tracking information. Don't discard them after the carrier marks the package delivered.

Understand shipping protection or insurance before you decline it. Know what is covered, the dollar limit and whether compensation would realistically address the loss of irreplaceable originals.

Consider a local option. For items that cannot be replaced, look for a reputable service where you can hand-deliver and retrieve the originals yourself.

That's the choice Kim says she would make today.

“My advice would be to look locally first and physically walk your tapes in,” she said.

The Lestinas are still holding out hope their box will eventually turn up.

Despite investigations by both companies and weeks of questions from TMJ4, their videos and photos remain unaccounted for.

This story was reported on-air by Andrea Albers and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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