'It warms my heart': Milwaukee trailblazer Dr. William Finlayson celebrates 100th birthday

MILWAUKEE — Dr. William Finlayson is a pioneer in the Milwaukee community. He was the first Black OB-GYN at St. Joseph's Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital, delivering nearly 10,000 babies over his four-decade career.

"My key to living has been growth and family, both of which coincide together," said Dr. Finlayson.

Surrounded by family and friends, Dr. Finlayson also credited his faith and humanity for allowing him to reach this milestone. TMJ4's Andrea Williams was there for his 99th birthday and was thrilled to witness him turn 100.

Full of laughter, the history maker was celebrated by a parade of well-wishers driving by his River Hills home.

Watch: Milwaukee trailblazer Dr. William Finlayson celebrates 100th birthday:

'It warms my heart': 100th birthday celebration for trailblazing doctor

Lora Hyler, one of his former patients, shared her memories. "Dr. Finlayson delivered our son 28 years ago. He was so full of joy and love when I dealt with him because giving birth is a scary process," she said.

Dr. Finlayson has delivered thousands of babies in this community and has experienced firsthand the love the community has for him. Members of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, were instrumental in getting a street named in his honor.

TMJ4 Dr. Finlayson is a past President of the Milwaukee Gynecological Society and served on the Board of Directors for the Southeastern Wisconsin Health System Agency.

"He is our brother, he is our fellow servant to this city and this country, and we love him so much. Today is our honor to celebrate Dr. Finlayson," said member Russell Stamper II.

A classmate of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Finlayson graduated from Morehouse College in 1948. He earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in 1953 and moved to Milwaukee in 1958, opening his first clinic on 5th and North. These are just a few of his many achievements that make his family, especially his children, proud.

"To see all these people lined up, it warms my heart, and the whole family is just elated," said his daughter Sheila. Her brother Reggie agreed: "I think the best part is seeing him receive the love and affection from people because so often people are gone before their achievements are recognized."

Dr. Finlayson is and will continue to be a gem to the city of Milwaukee and to all who know and love him.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error