'It should be no one’s kid': Mothers March held on anniversary of George Floyd's death

MILWAUKEE — As the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd came to an end, a group of mothers marched in his honor.

In those final moments of George Floyd’s life, he called for his mother to help. One year later, dozens of mothers in Milwaukee remember him and the impact that fateful day has had on mothers across the world.

“George Floyd’s death affected everyone, and if you weren’t affected, something is wrong,” said Maria Hamilton, whose son, Dontre, was killed by police seven years ago.

Hamilton spoke before a march from Floyd’s Milwaukee memorial on Holton and North Avenue. Mothers marched from there to Sherman Park.

“When something happens to someone’s kid, it should resonate with all of us, because it should be no one’s kid,” said Dee-Dee Davis of Mad Moms of Milwaukee.

The group is nearly as old as the event that sparked its creation. Mothers are angry at police brutality across the county.

“As the mother of a Black boy, if I didn’t get out and do something about what happened. Ultimately, I am saying that it’s okay to happen to him,” Davis said.

Davis said she’s happy to see the city taking some strides to make things better, but said there is still much more work left to be done.

