'It really touches my heart': Navy veteran from Muskego gifted new roof

MUSKEGO — April 5th was a big day for a Muskego man. David Wujcik, a Navy Veteran who served for seven years, was given a gift he never would have given himself.

About 40 years ago Wujcik enlisted in the Navy. He was a military photojournalist.

"I'm used to being behind the camera," he said.

United States Navy David Wujcik poses for a photo while he was in the Navy in the 80s.

But on April 5, he wasn't documenting the story. He was the story. He was gifted a brand-new roof.

"This is wild. Holy moly. Look at the back. Wow," he said while walking around his house and looking at the new roof.

In conjunction with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which gives new roofs to veterans, Wujcik was selected to receive this gift. The West Allis Company WeatherPro Exteriors built it.

“Right now I’m on very limited income, and I couldn’t afford to put a roof on the house," he said.

Owens Corning Roof Deployment has partnered with local companies, like WeatherPro Exteriors, to replace more than 500 roofs for veterans across the country since 2016.

"This veteran will not have to worry about his roof again. This is a 50-year roof," Dave Charlebois, the production manager for WeatherPro Exteriors, said.

It's a way of saying thank you to the individuals who served their country.

"It really touches my heart that there are still people out there that do great things for people."

So even though he isn't taking photos for the military anymore, this was a moment where all his training came in handy, because his new roof was a scene he knew he needed to capture. Wujcik took out his phone and did what he knew best, took photos.

