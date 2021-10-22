'It just hurts': A Milwaukee resident react to Major Harris' body being found in their neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Major Harris' family and the community are still grieving and looking for answers after his body was found here at 35th and Rohr.

The alley where 3-year-old Major Harris’ body was found near 35th and Rohr became the site of a vigil just minutes after police cleared the scene.

Many people have stopped by the area since and when we asked why? They simply said to pay their respects.

Jamal Thompson has lived in the area of 35th and Rohr for more than 30 years. Like many other community members he's heartbroken to learn Major was found dead.

The alleyway between homes was where officers found the young boy just after noon, neighbors say.

Friday morning, Thompson stood in that alley where neighbors told us Major's body was found.

Thompson said it just doesn't sit right with him knowing that the road he often takes, is where Major was found.

"Being here cold by himself and no one to know that he was right here," Thompson said. "It's just sad that he had to be here by himself. It just hurts. It just hurts."

Major's father Carlton, told us, he needs more answers in order to begin healing from this nightmare.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said that Major Harris was shot in the head and his death ruled a homicide.

