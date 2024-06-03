'It isn't a game': Milwaukee Board of School Directors call for special meeting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has called for a special meeting following the state's recent threat to suspend funding to Milwaukee Public Schools. The Department of Public Instruction said the district failed to provide key financial reports dating back several months.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium of the Central Services Building, 5225 West Vliet Street at 5:30 Monday afternoon.

There will be a public comment portion during Monday's meeting, however it will be virtual only and you must register ahead of time.

Here's how:

The deadline to register for access to the virtual speaker platform is 3:00 P.M., Monday, June 3, 2024. Registration may be completed by phone or email.

To register by phone, call (414) 475-8200 and follow the instructions.

To register by email, visit MPS’ Boardcast webpage and complete the electronic form:

https://mpsmke.com/boardcast

Written comments received before 3:00 P.M., Monday, June 3, 2024, will be forwarded to the Board for its consideration.



