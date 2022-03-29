'It is like a minefield': Milwaukee prepares for efficient pothole fixing season

MILWAUKEE — Fixing Milwaukee’s roads. It is a topic on the top of minds as the city looks to fill potholes from over the winter.

“They need to be fixed. They’re really bad,” said Milwaukee resident Jamell Matthews.

Matthews says right now, the quality of the road you drive on varies block to block near where he lives. Unfortunately, for his block near 31st and Galena, he sees potholes as soon as he walks out of the door.

“You might have a block or a block and a half or two, then you hit mine and it is like a minefield. They are just all over the place, so you got to drive slow,” said city engineer Jerrel Kruschke.

According to the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW), help is on the way. This is the time of the year, between March and May, when the city says it receives about 40% of its service calls to fill potholes.

The city averages about 400 of those calls a month.

“Each year, we see increased potholes. That has to do with the freeze and thaw of the pavement,” said Kruschke.

This year, DPW hopes what they call a “unique paving materials mix” would help their pothole filling operations last a little longer than the normal mix.

With so many potholes to call in, DPW says it expects to fulfill a three-day turnaround time.

If you’re seeing potholes and want them fixed, you can call 414-286-CITY or reach out to your local alderperson.

