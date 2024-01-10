'It is extremely heavy'; Residents try to shovel dense snow Tuesday night

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sounds of snowplows and snow blowers filled the neighborhood next to UW-Waukesha Tuesday night.

"It is extremely heavy" Waukesha resident, Martha Hallett explained.

She said the snow is too heavy for just one shovel. "It's always better in a team."

Her husband’s snow blower was crucial for a snow fall like this. However, she says the snow blower is putting in overtime.

"My husband has been using the snow blower for some heavier things at the end of the driveway and we like sprayed the blades because it was so sticky. It's like sticking to the blades."

Around the block is where Don Truettner was clearing his driveway and sidewalk as well. Like Hallett, he said the snow is dense.

"It kinda strains the engine, you can tell, you have to go a little bit slower. I certainly would not shovel it” Truettner explained.

He says he can't imagine shoveling his slushy snow filled driveway. "This is not a good snow for elderly people or people with heath conditions to mess around with.”

