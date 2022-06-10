'Isolated exposure' of monkeypox reported in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Health officials said a person visiting Oconto County had monkeypox, but the exposure is reported to be isolated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Oconto County Public Health were recently notified that a non-Wisconsin resident who tested positive for monkeypox was visiting Oconto County while they were contagious.

To protect patient privacy and ensure compliance with Federal HIPAA laws, Oconto County health officials say they can't release additional details about the patient. They are calling this incident an isolated exposure.

Oconto County Public Health said health officials have contacted those who were exposed to this person and they are monitoring for signs and symptoms.

Based on the information available at this time, the risk of widespread transmission of monkeypox to the public is low, health officials said.

According to Oconto County Public Health, monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. People must have close, sustained contact with an infected person to get the virus.

For more information on monkeypox, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.