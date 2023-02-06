Islamic Society of Milwaukee seeking donations for Syria, Turkey earthquake relief

MILWAUKEE — The Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM) is accepting donations to help relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

“When you see the pictures, especially the kids, the families, it’s really heartbreaking to see," said Othman Atta, ISM's Executive Director.

Atta said ISM quickly sent out an email following the quake early Monday morning.

“We feel very confident we’ll be able to get the funds to those who need it," said Atta

The earthquake topples thousands of buildings in Turkey's southeast and across the border in Syria. Thousands are reported dead, with thousands more injured and tens of thousands now homeless.

Atta said cash donations are the fastest and will help pay for supplies for organizations already on the ground, including the Syrian American Medical Society.

“It’s really tragic. I was watching a number of video clips, and you actually see people are standing and entire buildings are falling down in front of our eyes. And we could only imagine who’s inside those buildings," said Atta.

You can donate on ISM's website. Othman asks that you note "earthquake relief" in the memo section on the portal.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip