Is Noah Kahan playing Camp Randall Stadium in 2027? FPC Live teases show

Camp Randall Stadium is one of many stadiums across the country teasing a concert announcement, and it looks to be that Noah Kahan is coming to Wisconsin.

Kahan is set to announce the dates for "The Last of the Bugs Tour" on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Mastercard's website has a countdown on its website that ends at 11 a.m. Thursday, alongside a teaser with bugs and spots for letters.

On Tuesday, FPC Live posted a picture of Camp Randall Stadium in yellow, and then on Wednesday at 12 p.m., there was another teaser of a bug that lines up with the announcement. The bug features seven spots for letters underneath, which likely spell out Madison.

Metallica is also playing a show at the stadium next year in June.

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