Is it fair for people in relationships to outsource their half of chores?

In Today's Talker — there's a debate online about whether it's fair to outsource your half of the household chores.

In a post on the social media site Reddit, a user said they agreed to a 50-50 agreement with their girlfriend on chores. When the user's girlfriend wasn't happy with how they did their tasks, he hired outside help to compete the agreement.

The girlfriend objected to hiring someone, feeling the partner should do the chores himself.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



