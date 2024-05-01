It's a question voters will have to answer very soon — Is 80 too old to be President of the United States?

President Joe Biden is already in his 80s and former President Donald Trump will be there as well if he wins a second term.

Who better to answer the question than two of Wisconsin's most well known octogenarians — former Governors Marty Schreiber and Tommy Thompson.

Both men know the pressures of higher office and both are now in their 80s with active and busy lives.

TMJ4's Charles Benson spent some time with Schreiber, who is on the go all the time. He helps people understand the challenges of Alzheimer's with his book My Two Elaines and her battle with the disease.

TMJ4 Former Governor Marty Schreiber



He travels almost every week around the country giving speeches. He's 85 and told Benson, with age comes wisdom.

Thompson seems busier now than ever. Charles caught up with him at his 1600 acre farm.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP FILE - Tommy Thompson speaks in Salem, Wis. on March 18, 2016. Thompson who is the interim University of Wisconsin President has submitted his letter of resignation effective March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast,File)

Thompson is there a lot when he's not traveling for business, board meetings and speeches. The 82 year old believes he can still do anything, because he stays active.

There are no retirement age limits to be President, but the Lighthouse Team will go in-depth on the challenges of aging with both Schreiber and Thompson Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

