IRS says taxpayers impacted by severe storms, flooding can apply for relief

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service says tax relief is available for people and businesses in parts of Wisconsin affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and mudslides that began on August 9, 2025.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households living in or having a business in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties qualify for tax relief.

As a result, affected individuals and businesses will now have until Feb. 2, 2026, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

The Feb. 2, 2026, filing deadline applies to:

Any individual, business or tax-exempt organization that has a valid extension to file their 2024 return due to run out on Oct. 15, 2025.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Sept. 15, 2025, and Jan. 15, 2026

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2025, and Jan. 31, 2026.

Calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2024 extensions run out on Sept. 15, 2025.

Calendar-year corporations whose 2024 extensions run out on Oct. 15, 2025.

Calendar-year tax exempt organizations whose extensions run out on Nov. 17, 2025.

The IRS notes, however, payments for returns on a filing extension are not eligible for additional time to pay as filing extensions only apply to the filing of the return and not to payments.

If an affected taxpayer gets a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

Affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS Special Services toll-free number at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief. Tax practitioners in the covered disaster area, who maintain records necessary to meet a filing or payment deadline for taxpayers located outside the disaster area, may contact the IRS Special Services.

