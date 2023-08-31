Irish Fest sees 15% increase in attendance

MILWAUKEE — Irish Fest 2023 along Milwaukee's Lakefront was a huge success this year, with a 15% increase in attendance compared to last year.

According to a news release from CelticMKE, the festival's organizers, more than 93,000 people attended the event which featured more than 100 entertainment acts on 16 stages, food, and activities for people of all ages.

“We’re proud to have put on a successful festival, where we got to see so many of our friends, old and new,” said Molly Modlinski, Festival Director at CelticMKE. “We know that Milwaukee Irish Fest is a special place to so many people, and we take that seriously each year, as we work to offer up the best in music, food, culture, and family fun.”

In announcing the numbers, CelticMKE also announced its executive director would be retiring after serving in the role for six years. A member of the CelticMKE board will take his place.

