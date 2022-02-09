Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa apologizes to Badgers wrestler who was target of slurs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Mike McGinnis
<p>MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 12: A University of Wisconsin logo on the side of the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin on October 12, 2013 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)</p>
UW-Madison offers free meningitis vaccinations
Posted at 6:05 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 19:11:05-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department has apologized to a Wisconsin wrestler who was the target of racially insensitive remarks during a meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Austin Gomez tweeted that a racial slur was directed toward him from the stands after his 3-2 decision over Vince Turk in the 149-pound match Saturday.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he was disappointed and angered about the incident.

Iowa says the fan could be banned from athletic events if found to have violated its behavior policy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing