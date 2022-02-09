Iowa apologizes to Badgers wrestler who was target of slurs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department has apologized to a Wisconsin wrestler who was the target of racially insensitive remarks during a meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Austin Gomez tweeted that a racial slur was directed toward him from the stands after his 3-2 decision over Vince Turk in the 149-pound match Saturday.

I don’t owe this to anyone but I wanted to make a statement about what happened this past weekend at CHA. I appreciate all the support from everyone.



The Wisconsin faculty and I have been contacted and have a phone call set up for tomorrow with personnel from Iowa.



Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he was disappointed and angered about the incident.

Iowa says the fan could be banned from athletic events if found to have violated its behavior policy.

