Investigation underway into Milwaukee train derailment

An investigation is underway after three Union Pacific derailed in Milwaukee.

According to a railroad spokesperson, the derailment happened near Lake Pkwy and E. Howard Avenue in Milwaukee at around 5:20 a.m.

Two of the three cars that derailed were empty. One car contained soybean oil, the spokesperson confirmed to TMJ4 News.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.

