Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis — Cudahy Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Saturday just before 6:00 p.m. in the 5700 block of S. Packard Avenue.

Police said they were called to reports of an argument and when they arrived they found a victim who had been shot and killed in the street.

According to a news release, police are not immediately identifying the victim because they're working to notify the victim's family.

Police also said no one is in custody and that their investigation is ongoing.

Police Chief Thomas Poellot told TMJ4 News that there is no threat to the community, and anyone with any information should contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260

