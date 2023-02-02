Watch Now
Inmate identified: Man dies at Waukesha County Jail after being in custody for a day

The inmate has been identified as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 22:34:14-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The inmate who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 16 after being in custody for a day has been identified as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident per the request of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

In an update this week, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Glenn was arrested on Jan. 16 by the City of Waukesha Police Department for an outstanding warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections after a traffic stop.

He was transported to the Waukesha County Jail around 4:30 p.m. He was alone in a cell and found dead at 6 a.m. on Jan. 17. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says there were "no obvious signs in the cell to suggest the cause of death."

The sheriff's office says no additional details will be released at this time in order to maintain case integrity during the investigation.

