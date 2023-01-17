Inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail after being in custody for a day

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 34-year-old inmate died at the Waukesha County Jail on Tuesday after being in custody for a day.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check around 6:05 a.m. Correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Additional help from the on-site jail medical personnel and the Waukesha Fire Department was requested.

The sheriff's office says lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the male inmate was pronounced dead in the jail.

The inmate was in custody since Monday on a probation hold through the Department of Corrections.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department was requested to complete the investigation.

"Wisconsin State Statute 175.47 requires an outside agency to lead all investigations involving officer-involved deaths," the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "This in-custody death investigation does not fall under the statute; however, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was requested to complete the investigation in the interest of transparency as well as public trust."

