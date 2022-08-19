Inmate gets 5 years for striking Waupun correctional officer 20 times in the head

JUNEAU, Wis. — A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.

Timmy Johnson will also serve three years of extended supervison, Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow decided. A jury found Johnson guilty of felony Battery by Prisoners. He was already serving a 50-year sentence at Waupun, which the additional five years will be tagged onto.

Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that in 2019, a correctional officer was handing out medication when Johnson tried to hide the pills, in violation of prison rules. Johnson then confronted the officer over a possible conduct report from the officer regarding the hiding of the pills.

Johnson became angry and "attacked" one of the correctional officers, hitting the officer in the head over 20 times. Another officer pepper sprayed Johnson and wrestled him to the ground.

The officer was seriously injured, prosecutors say. He was able to return to work several days later.

After the attack, Johnson bragged to other inmates about how badly he had attacked the guard, authorities say.

Johnson has been serving a 50-year sentence at Waupun since 2014 for Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, First Degree Reckless Homicide and Bribery of a Public Official.

