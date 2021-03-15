Inmate found dead in cell at Milwaukee County Jail, investigation launched

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail late Sunday night, authorities say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that the man was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:23 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office did not announce how the inmate may have died. He was not identified.

The Sheriff's Office is now asking for outside assistance from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

