Inmate charged in 'vicious, unprovoked' fatal attack at Washington County jail: Officials

Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 26, 2021
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — An inmate in a southeastern Wisconsin county jail has been charged with killing another inmate in what the local sheriff called a “vicious, unprovoked attack.”

Washington County sheriff’s officials say the 23-year-old inmate was attacked, kicked in the head 28 times at the jail in West Bend Aug. 17 and died over the weekend.

A Washington County judge on Wednesday set bond at $750,000 cash for 31-year-old George Telford, of Fargo, North Dakota, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery to a prisoner.

Sheriff Martin Schulteis said it was not a jail fight, it was “an attack on a fellow human being.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

