MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a cemetery Sunday afternoon, according to Milwaukee police.

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Police said the man died at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

