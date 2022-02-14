Injured Milwaukee Police Officer shares Super Bowl experience

Milwaukee Police Officer Herb Davis had a memorable trip to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles to see his beloved Cincinnati Bengals play.

Davis was sent to the Super Bowl by 620 WTMJ and Good Karma Brands Radio after a groundswell of support after he was shot and injured on January 27th while on duty.

Davis became a lifelong Bengals fan because of his dad who grew up in Ohio. When his team advanced, people in Milwaukee donated to a GoFundMe to send him to the big game before the radio station came through with the tickets.

Speaking from his hotel room in LA, Davis said “I’m blessed and I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity to be here. I’m going to take in every little bit of it that I can… this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Davis added he was in good company with a lot of Cincinnati fans in LA for the game.

“There were a considerable amount of Bengals fans and we are all yelling 'Who Dey' in the airport," he said.

Davis’ father Herbert Lewis Davis Jr. said he is thankful for the support shown to his family after the shooting.

“Not only for our family but the light it shined the work the MPD does for the city of Milwaukee. The risk that these ladies and gentlemen put their lives on the line every single day for this city” said Davis the elder.

Since arriving in Los Angeles Davis says he’s enjoying the 80 degree weather while the wind chills have the feels like temperatures in the single digits at home.

Davis got a welcome from the Los Angeles Police Department and their Chief Michael Moore.

“It was great to meet all of them and spend time with them," Davis said.

