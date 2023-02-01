Influencer who flipped Whitefish Bay home, purchases second home, sells it before completing renovations

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The popular influencer who transformed a Whitefish Bay home back in September and sold it for a major profit has bought and sold another home.

Sophie Zang recently accepted an offer on a Whitefish Bay house that she's currently renovating, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Zang bought the house back in November for $580,000 and is remodeling it through her interior design company BSL Studios. Now, before renovations have even finished, she has accepted an offer on the house. That offer is expected to close at the end of May.

According to the BizJournal, Zang declined to share the list price, sales price, or the amount she's investing in the property. However, she said the buyer is allowing her to do all of her design choices. She had put together a mood board so the buyer could see what she was planning.

The BizJournal said since Zang's first renovation went viral, she has hired a second interior designer, and a project manager, and has acquired a waiting list of clients.

This new project, according to Zang's blog online, is much less work than the first home she flipped, saying this one has much better bones.

In regard to her plans for the home, Zang said there's not much to do on the outside other than replace some shutters and improve lighting on the front porch.

One of the biggest changes Zang has planned for the home is taking the dining room and turning it into a family room. The current family room will be converted into a dining and hosting space.

The kitchen will be getting all new cabinets and a breakfast nook that Zang said she's very excited about. Another large project? Zang plans to add a bedroom to the basement.

Before photos of the Whitefish Bay home can be found here.

