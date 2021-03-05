Industrial materials flung onto Racine Co. roadway after Jeep crashes into semi: Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF DOVER — A load of industrial sheeting was flung from a semi-truck onto a roadway after a driver missed a stop sign and hit the truck in Racine County Friday morning, authorities say.

The driver of a Jeep failed to stop at a sign at STH 20 and Raynor Avenue in the Town of Dover and struck a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer. The impact forced the semi driver to lose control, and its load of materials flew of the flatbed.

Racine County Sheriff's Office

The Jeep then smashed into a heavy-duty flatbed truck.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported three injuries, though none are serious. The debris and an oil leak did close the roadway.

