Indulgence without fear: The Pink Bakery shifts sales online, serving more people with allergies

MILWAUKEE — The pandemic forced many small business owners to shift to online sales to keep their businesses afloat.

Milwaukee native Nubian Simmons enrolled in a program that has taken her e-commerce skills to another level of sweetness.

"Imagine you're at a restaurant and your siblings have crème brûlée, brownie a la mode and you get these sad little oranges," Simmons said.

That was a harsh reality for Simmons after she found out she was severely allergic to wheat and milk.

At that moment she knew her sweet tooth would never be satisfied unless she took matters into her own hands.

After years of research and prayers, The Pink Bakery was born. The first premium top allergen baking mix in the United States.

But not long after opening her doors in Memphis, COVID-19 forced Simmons to close, launching her into a new business model.

A few google searches later, she stumbled upon The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab.

Desha Elliott is one of the coaches and said the program is created to help women and entrepreneurs of color like Simmons to expand their online sales in the wake of the pandemic.

There have been three participants in the Learning Lab from Wisconsin, all Black women.

"For small business owners going that online route is where things stand," Elliott said.

Simmons went from hand-to-hand deliveries of her baking mixes to a fully functioning website that has produced customers from all over the world.

"Now with our site and the help of the Learning Lab, we can help everyone around the world," Simmons smiled.

Her baking mixes have gone as far as Japan and as close as Marquette University.

Because of her unwavering sweet tooth, she's making it possible for people with allergies to indulge in the finer things.

Elliott said the next round of applications will open early next Summer.

To learn more about the Learning Lab, visit their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip