Incident at federal courthouse in Milwaukee: Hazmat response, drone used

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police and fire department personnel responded to a hazardous materials-related incident at the federal courthouse in Milwaukee Friday afternoon.

At the scene, TMJ4 News spotted people wearing white protective Hazmat suits.

The initial report was of a hazardous material-like substance in the building "that needed investigation". A Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene. The Hatmaz process is deliberate and takes time, said Assistant Chief Schuyler L. Belott at the scene of the incident.

It is unclear if anyone has been treated for injuries related to the possible substance, said Belott.

TMJ4 News also spotted a drone from the Milwaukee Fire Dept. and a yellow tent.

The scene stretches across the federal building and courthouse area at Jackson and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated with the latest information.

