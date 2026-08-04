Menasha schools expect an in-person start despite tornado damage

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Joint School District Superintendent Dan Slowey said all students will return to in-person learning by the start of the school year on Aug. 31, despite significant tornado damage across the district.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Slowey said structural assessments have now been completed at all school buildings. With the exception of Gegan Elementary, buildings are reopening for staff.

Slowey said Gegan Elementary will remain closed for a significant amount of time, and the district is exploring several options to host displaced students, including using other elementary schools and community spaces.

He said a final decision on where Gegan students will attend classes is expected early next week.

Slowey emphasized that virtual learning will not be the default option for displaced students, though families may still choose the district’s existing virtual school program. He said every student will have a physical classroom and access to teachers and support staff when classes begin.

The district is also working to keep athletics, clubs and extracurricular activities as close to schedule as possible. Slowey said the varsity football team was already back practicing Tuesday at Maplewood Intermediate and Middle School.

A districtwide update for families is expected later this week, along with a new recovery information page on the district website. Slowey said school teams will also begin directly contacting every family to address questions and immediate needs.

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