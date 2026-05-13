Wisconsin burglary charges escalate to federal indictments

A burglary case that began in southeastern Wisconsin has escalated to federal court, with three Chilean men now joined by an accomplice in charges related to a million-dollar, multistate crime ring.

READ ALSO | Mequon burglary victim recalls shocking moments of home break-in by alleged South American criminals

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Luciano Alexis Silva Cifuentes, Enjerbet Alejandro Rojas Silva and Leandro Felipe Pino Uribe, along with Venezuelan national Nobuaki Jesus Lara Watay, for conspiracy to violate the laws of the United States, interstate and foreign transportation of stolen property, and conspiracy to launder criminal proceeds.

The Waukesha investigation led to the charges against the three Chilean men who are accused of traveling from South America to commit burglaries across the United States.

Watay, who was living in Florida, allegedly supported the group by reserving Airbnb rentals, posting their bail when needed and conducting financial transactions on the group's behalf.

Investigators say the group is tied to more than a dozen completed and attempted residential burglaries in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Florida, with a total loss of approximately $1 million worth of U.S. currency, jewelry, firearms, precious metals and rare coins.

If convicted on all charges, the men face up to 35 years in prison.

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