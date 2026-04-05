Big Bend police identify suspect, seize car after near-collision with patrol officer

BIG BEND — The Big Bend Police Department says it has identified a suspect and seized a car on Saturday that was involved in the suspect's attempt to flee from a traffic stop last weekend.

According to a press release from Big Bend PD, an officer tried to stop a car with no visible registration near Highway 164 and Henneberry Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

TMJ4 There was a mass exodus at the Big Bend Police Department on Friday, Dec. 29. Five officers resigned in a single day.



The release adds that after trying to stop the car, which appears to be an Acura Integra in the photo provided by Big Bend PD, the driver made a U-turn onto Orchard Street and drove directly at a police squad vehicle, narrowly missing it.

The car then left the scene and was not immediately recovered, according to police.

The release says that Big Bend PD seized the car in Milwaukee on April 4 and that it is referring charges for the suspect to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

Big Bend PD says it used a combination of surveillance footage from businesses near the collision, information from a witness who responded to a department post on social media, information about the vehicle from Southeast Wisconsin auto dealerships as well as what the department calls "advanced investigative technology" to pinpoint the car's unique characteristics and location.

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