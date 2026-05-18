WAUKESHA, Wis. — A group of students and graduates from Waukesha Transitional Academy is helping the Waukesha VFW carry on a decades-long tradition of placing flags on the graves of veterans ahead of Memorial Day. The VFW has made it its mission for decades to place flags on the graves of those who served. Every year, they put the flags on veterans' graves at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.

TMJ4 Flags on veterans graves at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.

A few years ago, they realized they could not do it alone. That is when students from Waukesha Transitional Academy stepped up.

TMJ4 Susan Blohm is a former Waukesha teacher who created a partnership with the VFW after hearing they needed help.

"We like to help out and do service," student Nathan Meech said.

"People have served, and we should honor them," former student Nathan Stankowski said.

TMJ4 Michaela Faulk is a student at Waukesha Transition Academy.

For student Michaela Faulk, the work is personal.

"My mom was in the Air Force, and today I wanted to help the veterans who have passed on," Faulk said.

TMJ4 Flags on veterans graves at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.

The partnership between the school and the VFW dates back to 2007, when Susan Blohm, then a teacher in Waukesha, reached out to the VFW commander after hearing they needed help.

"He just said, ‘We really could use your help. We are getting too old, especially in the hill area, and it takes us way too long to get the flags out,” Blohm said.

TMJ4 Nathan Meech, a student, carries flags to place on graves.

Even though some of the students have their own mobility issues, that has not stopped them from showing up.

Watch: Waukesha students help VFW place flags on veterans' graves ahead of Memorial Day

Students help continue Memorial Day tradition

That original VFW commander has since passed away, and Blohm has retired, but she continues to volunteer alongside current and former students.

Paul Zinck of the Waukesha VFW said the tradition carries deep historical meaning.

TMJ4 Paul Zinck of the Waukesha VFW holds flags to be placed on graves.

"Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, and that was what it was all about to decorate the graves of the fallen, and so tradition that we follow even today," Zinck said.

Even with some veterans able to come out and volunteer, the VFW is grateful for the students' help.

TMJ4 Former student Garret Crowe places a flag on a grave.

"I love to do it," former student Garret Crowe said.

The group is working to place 2,000 flags on graves.

"It is a wonderful thing. It is a total win-win for everybody," Blohm said. "I'm extremely proud of them."

Zinck also works with the American Legion, which will be placing flags on graves Saturday at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip