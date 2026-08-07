Waukesha police seek help identifying man who damaged Flock license plate camera

Waukesha police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of damaging a license plate reading camera Wednesday night.

Police say the man used a pipe to damage a Flock camera near East Sunset Drive and Highway 164. Police released a photo of the person of interest.

Waukesha Police

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Waukesha Police Department.

Flock cameras read license plates and capture vehicle characteristics to assist police in criminal investigations. The use of the cameras has sparked public scrutiny nationwide.

Watch: Police seek man accused of damaging Flock camera:

Flock camera damaged with pipe in Waukesha

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