Waukesha police deploy taser on man they thought was suspect in library basement

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police officers deployed a taser on a man in the library basement Thursday night who they mistakenly thought was a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

According to a statement from Waukesha Police, officers were in the area around 8 p.m. Thursday looking for a suspect in a separate investigation who they believed to be in the library.

They approached a person "matching the suspect description," the statement says, and that person ran into the library's basement.

Officers took that man into custody, and a taser was deployed. Police later discovered that person was not the suspect in the other investigation.

The man "provided no details as to why he fled and resisted law enforcement," police told TMJ4 News.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story throughout the day.

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