Waukesha nonprofit that feeds the needy faces a potential shut down with only 4 month left of finances

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha-based nonprofit known for providing free hot meals, bikes, and other essential resources to those in need says it is four months away from running out of money.

TMJ4 White Stone Warriors offer free meals daily in downtown Waukesha to anyone in need.

White Stone Warriors has been serving the community for nearly a decade. The organization provides hot meals every weekday year-round in downtown Waukesha and helps people access clothing, bikes, tents, tarps, and other supplies. For one Waukesha man he says they help people survive.

"Food, clothing, bikes, tents, tarps, they have everything," Kevin Brue said who eats lunch at White Stone Warriors.

Now, the nonprofit says aging vans, rising gas costs, and other mounting expenses have put its future at risk. It is also seeing fewer volunteers.

"We have to try to keep up with the demands on finances which is where the donations really need to help, keeping the vans going, keeping the lights on, keeping our warehouse going," John said.

TMJ4 John Source is one of the volunteers who heads up the meal program at White Stone Warriors.

For the people who rely on White Stone Warriors, the impact is felt every day.

"I'm nourished, I have lunch, sometimes there is extras," John Possi said.

"I appreciate it," Kirk Higgins said.

TMJ4 Volunteer load up a White Stone Warriors van with food and supplies.

Brue also received a free bike through the White Stone Warriors bike program. Before that, he had to walk everywhere in Waukesha.

"You need a way to get around and you are homeless and trying to get back on your feet," Brue said.

TMJ4 Kevin Brue received a bike through White Stone Warriors bike program.

A few days ago, White Stone Warriors received a small donation that will keep the organization going until February. After that, it may have to close. When asked what he would do without White Stone Warriors, Higgins had a simple answer.

"I don't know," Higgins said.

White Stone Warriors says its two biggest needs right now are volunteers and donations. If you would like to help you can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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