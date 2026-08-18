Waukesha man held on $1 million bail after Meijer hostage situation, shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wauekesha man faces 63 years in prison if convicted on charges including first-degree reckless injury, false imprisonment and making terrorist threats.

Anthony Lehman appeared nervous and tried to speak during his court appearance Tuesday as he learned he would need to post $1 million bail following a hostage situation at a Waukesha Meijer grocery store store.

TMJ4 Anthony Lehman walks into court with a bandage on his wrist.

Lehman, 21, walked into court with a bandage on his wrist, leaned back in his chair, raised his hand and twisted continuously as he attempted to address the court. Waukesha County Circuit Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck, however, focused on what Lehman did on July 30.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police shoot a man they say had a knife inside the grocery store.

"You went to a busy store. At a busy time a day. And for no reason whatsoever terrorized everyone who was in that store," Rieck said.

Police say they received a 911 call from Lehman, who said he had grabbed a random person and was holding them hostage in the men's bathroom of the Meijer. Lehman produced glue and ordered the 59-year-old man to glue his hands to the floor, which the man refused to do.

TMJ4 Anthony Lehman looks through the glass into the gallery of the courtroom.

The hostage fought back using his own belt and chased Lehman through the store. Police arrived and opened fire to stop Lehman. The gunfire struck Lehman and shot off part of the hostage's thumb.

"You just did it for the hell of it. That's what scares me. That's what really scares me," Rieck said.

Lehman responded in court.

"I didn't do it for the hell of it," Lehman said.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Sheriff Deputy stands outside the Meijer grocery store where a 21-year-old man with a knife was shot. (Jul. 30, 2026)

Lehman's attorney intervened before he could elaborate further. Despite Lehman having no prior criminal history, Rieck set bail at $1 million, citing public safety and the interests of witnesses.

"There are a lot of serious offenses here. The series of bad decisions and again there is no reason for any of it," Rieck said.

Lehman faces charges of first-degree reckless injury, false imprisonment and making terrorist threats. He faces up to 63 years in prison if convicted. He is due back in court on Aug. 27.

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