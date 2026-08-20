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Waukesha man gets life without parole for killing and hiding neighbor's body

A Waukesha man convicted of murdering his neighbor was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Waukesha man sentenced to life in prison without parole for neighbor's murder
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WAUKESHA, Wis. — Kevin Lychwick, a Waukesha man convicted of shooting and killing his neighbor, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole.

Lychwick represented himself throughout the case, which led to multiple outbursts during his trial. His sentencing was no different.

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Kevin Lychwick looks back at the gallery.

"I felt the conclusion was unfair," Lychwick said.

The family of Carlos Maldonado, however, was not focused on what Lychwick had to say.

"Kevin has made this about himself. He has made this extremely hard," Maldonado's daughter said.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge David Maas was direct in his assessment of Lychwick.

"Your protestations in this case are the fantasies and the ratings of a narcissist," Maas said.

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Judge Mass address Kevin Lychwick in court.

The judge went further, detailing that Lychwick hunted down Maldonado, his next-door neighbor in their apartment complex, and executed him seemingly without reason.

Watch: Waukesha man gets life without parole for killing and hiding neighbor's body

Waukesha man sentenced to life in prison without parole for neighbor's murder

"The evidence suggests you had Mr. Maldonado tied to a chair and shot him in the face and the stomach and dragged him into the woods," Maas said.

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Investigators hold up a rope to the jury in the Kevin Lychwick murder trial.

Maldonado was killed in April of 2024. His body wasn't found until October of that year. TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke to Lychwick when the body was found but before he was charged. He said during the trial that his interview was proof he was innocent, and he continued to claim he was framed.

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Reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to murder suspect Kevin Lychwick at his apartment, hours after a body was found. (Oct. 31, 2024)

"The prosecution and the police here have strung the poor descendant family along and played them," Lychwick said.

The victim's family says they know Lychwick took Carlos from them and ruined their family. Maldonado's daughter said he had just beaten cancer and the two had grown closer than ever. Now, she says, she has to live her life without him.

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Waukesha Police Squads sit outside an apartment where a body was found wrapped in a tarp. Kevin Lychwick is now charged with the murder. (October 31, 2024)

"He became my best friend the last year of my life," she said.

"Maybe God will forgive, but I won't, I won't," she said.

Lychwick said he is appealing the sentence. A restitution hearing is still scheduled for October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf