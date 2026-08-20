WAUKESHA, Wis. — Kevin Lychwick, a Waukesha man convicted of shooting and killing his neighbor, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole.
Lychwick represented himself throughout the case, which led to multiple outbursts during his trial. His sentencing was no different.
"I felt the conclusion was unfair," Lychwick said.
The family of Carlos Maldonado, however, was not focused on what Lychwick had to say.
"Kevin has made this about himself. He has made this extremely hard," Maldonado's daughter said.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge David Maas was direct in his assessment of Lychwick.
"Your protestations in this case are the fantasies and the ratings of a narcissist," Maas said.
The judge went further, detailing that Lychwick hunted down Maldonado, his next-door neighbor in their apartment complex, and executed him seemingly without reason.
Watch: Waukesha man gets life without parole for killing and hiding neighbor's body
"The evidence suggests you had Mr. Maldonado tied to a chair and shot him in the face and the stomach and dragged him into the woods," Maas said.
Maldonado was killed in April of 2024. His body wasn't found until October of that year. TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke to Lychwick when the body was found but before he was charged. He said during the trial that his interview was proof he was innocent, and he continued to claim he was framed.
"The prosecution and the police here have strung the poor descendant family along and played them," Lychwick said.
The victim's family says they know Lychwick took Carlos from them and ruined their family. Maldonado's daughter said he had just beaten cancer and the two had grown closer than ever. Now, she says, she has to live her life without him.
"He became my best friend the last year of my life," she said.
"Maybe God will forgive, but I won't, I won't," she said.
Lychwick said he is appealing the sentence. A restitution hearing is still scheduled for October.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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