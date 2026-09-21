WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha grandmother is raising concerns after a rideshare driver showed up to Lowell Elementary School and attempted to pick up her grandchildren last Tuesday.

Angela, who along with her husband serves as guardian to her 7- and 9-year-old grandchildren, says the school principal called her with a confusing and frightening question — had she sent a rideshare driver to pick up the kids?

TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf has more on the story in the video below:

Waukesha grandmother warns of rideshare mix-up after driver showed up to wrong elementary school to pick up kids

"He just pulled up to the principal and said he was there to pick up these children. Now the principal knows my grandkids only get picked up by certain people and they do show ID," Angela said.

The principal followed the school's security protocol and did not release the children. Angela says her granddaughter requires a booster seat, making it even more important that only approved individuals pick them up.

Waukesha Police investigated the incident alongside the school district.

TMJ4 The sign outside of Lowell Elementary School.

Investigators first confirmed the man was a legitimate rideshare driver responding to a real request. Police later determined the driver had accidentally gone to the wrong school and provided names that closely matched Angela's two grandchildren.

While Angela is grateful her grandchildren were not released to the driver, she wants other families at the school to know what happened.

"It is something scary that we think all parents at Lowell should be notified," Angela said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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